Scrubb recorded 28 points (10-21 FG, 4-11 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four assists, three rebounds and one steal across 29 minutes during Saturday's 126-116 win over the Stars.

Scrubb, who's now posted at least 20 points in seven consecutive contests, knocked down four shots from beyond the arc versus Salt Lake City. The 22-year-old is now averaging 23.3 points and 5.4 boards per game across 35 matchups this season.