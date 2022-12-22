Scrubb recorded 20 points (8-18 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, three assists and one block across 36 minutes during Wednesday's 133-102 loss to the Blue.

Despite Scrubb's 20-point effort Wednesday versus the Blue, he was unable to connect on any of his four three-point tries, committed a game-high six turnovers and paced Lakeland with four personal fouls. The 22-year-old has somewhat cooled off since his 42-point outing Dec. 14 against the Hustle, but he's nonetheless averaging 24.1 points and five rebounds per game this year.