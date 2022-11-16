Scrubb recorded 38 points (16-24 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 1-2 FT) and four rebounds across 34 minutes during Tuesday's 131-128 win over the Squadron.

After an underwhelming 13-point performance Saturday against Austin, Scrubb bounced back Tuesday and compiled a season-high 38 points on 66.7 percent shooting. Though the 22-year-old failed to record any assists, steals or blocks in the contest, he only committed two fouls and turned the ball over just twice. Scrubb now has 161 points through Lakeland's first five games, and he'll look to build off this impressive effort Friday against Mexico City.