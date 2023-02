Scrubb recorded 35 points (14-25 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 2-3 FT), five rebounds, two assists and two blocks across 33 minutes during Monday's 123-108 win over the Cruise.

Scrubb yet again served as Lakeland's go-to scorer in Monday's victory over Motor City, as he paced both teams with 35 points and knocked down four shots from beyond the arc in the process. The 6-foot-5 guard is now averaging 23.3 points and 5.4 boards per contest across 38 games suited up for this season.