Scrubb recorded 35 points (14-27 FG, 4-12 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds and three assists across 34 minutes during Tuesday's 123-105 loss to the Blue Coats.

Now that both Jonathan Isaac and R.J. Hampton have returned to Orlando's roster for the time bieng, Scrubb is back to operating as one of Lakeland's featured players. The 220-pound guard led both clubs with 35 points Tuesday on a solid 51.9 percent shooting clip, and he's now averaging 23 points and 7.4 rebounds per game across his last five matchups.