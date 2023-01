Scrubb recorded 32 points (14-27 FG, 4-11 3Pt, 0-1 FT), eight rebounds and two assists across 42 minutes during Saturday's 109-108 win over the G League Bulls.

After a relatively slow start to the new calendar year, Scrubb got back on track Saturday versus Windy City by pacing all scorers with 32 points. The 22-year-old is now averaging 21.7 points and 5.3 rebounds per game across his last three contests played.