Scrubb supplied 19 points (7-20 FG, 3-12 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three rebounds, three assists and four steals across 35 minutes during Friday's 123-105 loss to the Hustle.

It wasn't the cleanest night overall for Scrubb, as he shot just 35 percent from the floor and was responsible for six turnovers during Friday's season opener against Memphis. However, the 6-foot-5 guard ended up with a decent stat line including 19 points and four steals, and his next opportunity to start and serve as one of the team's top contributors is Sunday versus Birmingham.