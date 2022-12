Scrubb recorded 33 points (12-18 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 5-6 FT), six rebounds and one steal across 36 minutes during Thursday's 111-105 loss to the G League Kings.

Thursday marks the second consecutive contest where Scrubb logged at least four turnovers and four personal fouls despite posting a high scoring total. The 22-year-old logged a game-high 33 points on a 66.7 shooting clip versus Stockton, and he should continue operating as Lakeland's top contributor moving forward.