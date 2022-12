Scrubb recorded 42 points (14-18 FG, 10-14 3Pt, 2-3 FT), five assists and three steals across 42 minutes during Tuesday's 132-130 overtime loss to the Hustle.

Scrubb made a ridiculous 10 three-point shots while converting 77.8 percent of his overall field-goal attempts. The 6-foot-5 guard also logged career highs in both points (42) and minutes played (42), and he's now averaging a team-high 25.6 points per game this season for Lakeland.