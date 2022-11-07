Scrubb recorded 28 points (10-20 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 3-3 FT), seven rebounds and three assists during Sunday's 130-122 win over the Squadron.

Scrubb played a game-high 38 minutes during Sunday's matchup versus Birmingham, and he also paced the Magic in points on 50 percent shooting from the field in the contest. The 220-pounder exhibited a much cleaner game compared to Friday's season opener where he logged six turnovers and shot 35 percent from the floor against the Hustle. Scrubb now has a combined 47 points through Lakeland's first two games, and he'll look to keep momentum churning Friday when the team hosts the Spurs.