Scrubb recorded 24 points (7-17 FG, 2-10 3Pt, 4-6 FT), 11 rebounds, 10 assists and two steals across 39 minutes during Thursday's 132-131 overtime loss to the Herd.

Scrubb not only led Lakeland in scoring Thursday, but he also tallied his first triple-double of the 2022-23 campaign versus Wisconsin. Despite the 22-year-old's poor long-range shooting as of late, he's currently averaging 23.4 points, 5.6 rebounds and 2.3 assists per contest this season.