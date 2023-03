Scrubb recorded 26 points (9-18 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 5-5 FT), five rebounds, four assists and two blocks across 33 minutes during Sunday's 110-98 win over the Gold.

Unsurprisingly, Scrubb once again led both teams with his scoring efforts Sunday, but he uncharacteristically shot just 14.3 percent from beyond the arc in the contest. The 22-year-old also committed five fouls and turned the ball over four times against Grand Rapids, so he'll certainly look to clean things up in those areas moving forward.