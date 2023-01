Scrubb registered 27 points (10-16 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 3-3 FT), seven rebounds, three assists and one steal across 30 minutes during Saturday's 124-116 loss to the Mad Ants.

Scrubb has now totaled 89 points throughout Lakeland's last three contests, and he once again led his team in both scoring and assists this past weekend. The 22-year-old appears to have found his stride as January winds down, and he'll presumably continue operating as the G League Magic's top performer for the time being.