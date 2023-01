Scrubb recorded 27 points (8-15 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 6-6 FT), four rebounds, two assists and three steals across 31 minutes during Friday's 128-121 win over the Mad Ants.

Scrubb again operated as Lakeland's go-to guy versus Fort Wayne, as he led his team in both minutes and steals while tying for a team-high 27 points Friday. The 6-foot-5 guard has now combined for 62 points and 12 boards over his last two matchups.