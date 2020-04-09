Jay Scrubb: Turning pro

Scrubb's father, Jason, announced Thursday that his son will forgo his final three seasons of collegiate eligibility to remain in the 2020 NBA Draft, Evan Daniels of 247Sports.com reports.

Scrubb was considered by many outlets to be the top player in the JUCO ranks last season after averaging 21.9 points, 6.8 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game while shooting 46.4 percent from three-point range for John A. Logan College in Illinois. The 6-foot-6 wing had committed to Louisville in September and was expected to handle a significant role for the Cardinals in 2020-21, but he instead chose to sign with an agent and give up his eligibility just two weeks after declaring for the draft. Scrubb could be a late-first-round or second-round selection for teams looking to fill out their roster with a developmental option on the wing.