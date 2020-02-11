Jay Wright: Lands with Blue
Wright has been acquired by the Blue via the G League's available player pool.
Wright hasn't played internationally but he did have a home with Lakeland during the 2018-19 campaign, averaging just under nine minutes per contest off the bench. It's unlikely his role will be much different with Oklahoma City.
