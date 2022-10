Johnson was drafted by the Santa Cruz Warriors with the No. 38 overall pick in the 2022 G League Draft.

The seven-foot center will be making his professional debut stateside after he spent the 2020-21 campaign overseas before not playing anywhere in 2021-22. Johnson wrapped up his four-year collegiate career at Marquette in 2019-20, averaging 3.8 points and 5.7 rebounds in 14.6 minutes per contest over 27 appearances.