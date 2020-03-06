Jaylen Adams: Dishes out 12 assists
Adams contributed 19 points (7-22 FG, 0-6 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 12 assists, three rebounds and one steal in 32 minutes during Wednesday's 108-106 loss at Canton.
Adams posted double-digit assists just for the second time this season, but he has dished out five or more dimes in four of the last six contests. The point guard is averaging 5.8 dimes per game, but most of his value lies on his scoring totals since he averages a healthy 21.7 points per game.
More News
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 20
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 20.
-
Week 20 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a very active Week 20.
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 19
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 19.
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...