Adams contributed 19 points (7-22 FG, 0-6 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 12 assists, three rebounds and one steal in 32 minutes during Wednesday's 108-106 loss at Canton.

Adams posted double-digit assists just for the second time this season, but he has dished out five or more dimes in four of the last six contests. The point guard is averaging 5.8 dimes per game, but most of his value lies on his scoring totals since he averages a healthy 21.7 points per game.