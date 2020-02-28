Play

Adams did not feature during Thursday's 125-106 win over the Blue Coats.

Adams hasn't seen the floor since Feb. 15, when he scored 15 points in 6-of-12 shooting in a win over the Swarm. The Herd have not revealed anything related to an injury, but that's the only reasonable explanation since he is averaging 21.8 points per game this season.

