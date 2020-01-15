Jaylen Adams: Posts team-high 23
Adams racked up 23 points, four assists and three rebounds over 33 minutes Saturday versus Canton.
Adams continues to dominate for the Herd this season, notching 19.9 points, 5.8 assists and 5.2 boards per game to date. There's nothing to suggest his role will diminish moving forward, so look for similar results for the 23-year-old guard.
