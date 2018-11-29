Jaylen Adams: Unavailable Tuesday
Adams did not play in Tuesday's game against Raptors 905.
The designation suggests Adams could either be suffering from an illness or an injury, but the undisclosed nature of the ailment seems to hint it's not overly serious. Adams will have an opportunity to play with the BayHawks on Saturday.
