Jaylen Barford: Leads Swarm with 32 points
Barford scored 32 points (13-26 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 3-4 FT) and totaled 11 rebounds, two assists, and two steals in Greensboro's 98-96 win on Sunday.
Barford's rise from undrafted free agent to break-out rookie has been nothing short of remarkable. Averaging 19.6 points per game on 46.7 percent shooting on the year, Barford had himself a special night Sunday, converting on 50 percent of his 26 shots. Barford's hot hand wasn't the only big factor involved, though, as his seven defensive rebounds helped earn him a double-double. Barford is a talent that, with time, has the potential to grow even more into a complete player that can fill up stat sheets in a variety of ways.
