Barford played in just 18 minutes Friday against the Stars, but still finished with 26 points (9-13 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 4-4 FT), three rebounds and two assists in the win.

At some point, Barford is going to find his way into the starting lineup, as the shooting guard has been impressive despite limited minutes. There's a possibility Barford could earn a spot with the NBA affiliate if he continues this level of shooting, particularly thanks to his acumen from the three-point line where he's posting a 40.9 percent figure from deep.