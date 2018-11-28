Jaylen Barford: Pours in 23 points
Barford scored 23 points, to go along with seven rebounds and six assists in the loss Tuesday to Long Island.
Barford has seen his minutes rise slightly thanks to a litany of injuries in the Swarm's backcourt. The guard is averaging 17.3 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.6 assists through nine games this season.
