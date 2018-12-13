Barford finished Wednesday's win with 31 points (11-20 FG, 7-10 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds and a steal.

At this point, it might be scary to see what kind of numbers Barford could put up if he played more than 20 minutes a night. The 22-year-old guard has been a spark plug off the bench for Greensboro, attempting 20 shots from the field Wednesday, a team-high. It's unclear when he'll find his way into the starting lineup, but if Barford keeps producing at this rate it might not matter how many minutes he's getting.