Jaylen Barford: Stellar showing off bench
Barford tallied 22 points (8-17 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 6-6 FT), six rebounds and two steals across 30 minutes Saturday against Raptors 905.
Barford continues to perform at a high level off the bench, but he couldn't find his shot from beyond the arc. The 6-3 guard is averaging 19.2 points in 26 games this season, although he's yet to crack the starting lineup consistently. Barford has started nine of the contests he's appeared in this year.
