Bland posted 24 points (8-14 FG, 7-13 3Pt, 1-2 FT), five rebounds and three assists over 40 minutes for Wisconsin in a 124-123 double-overtime win over Delaware on Wednesday.

Bland was selected by the Herd in October's G League Draft, but he didn't make his team debut until Wednesday. The 28-year-old impressed in his first game with the squad, draining seven-three pointers and ranking second in scoring in the narrow victory. Bland played for the D-League Salt Lake City Starts in 2016-17, averaging just 5.7 points on 31.5 percent shooting over 39 games. However, he appeared to discover his stroke overseas, as he averaged 24.2 points and a whopping 5.5 triples while playing with Sudbury of the National Basketball League of Canada in 2019-20.