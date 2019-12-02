Hands accounted for 18 points (7-11 FG, 4-6 3Pt), four rebounds and two assists in 22 minutes during Sunday's loss to Maine.

Hands continued to impress with his sparkplug scoring ability, dropping an efficient 18 points and finishing with a plus-nine net rating. Hands appears to be in line to become Long Island's go-to bench scorer as he seems to have ceded his starting role to Rodion Kurucs until the Latvian rejoin Brooklyn.