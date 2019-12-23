Hands supplied 23 points (8-15 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 1-1 FT), seven assists, three rebounds and two steals in 32 minutes during Saturday's win over Northern Arizona.

Hands looked like an absolute star as he controlled the game on both ends of the floor in Saturday's blowout win. The performance came after a seven-point, four-assist outing the night before against Rio Grande, highlighting the stark inconsistency of the 20-year-old's play. Despite his ups-and-downs, Hands' impressed on the whole and is posting averages of 14.9 points, 4.3 assists and 2.8 rebounds in 26.6 minutes per game this year.