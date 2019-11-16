Hands accounted for 21 points (8-14 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four rebounds, four assists and three steals in 27 minutes during Friday's loss to the Blue Coats.

Hands displayed his defensive prowess, though it wasn't enough to halt Delaware's offensive onslaught. The 2019 56th overall pick has been a bright spot for the Nets' minor league affiliate this season and is averaging 18.0 points, 3.7 assists and 27 rebounds in 26.7 minutes through three games.