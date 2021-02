Hoard tallied 19 points (6-7 3t, 3-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds and one assist during Monday's victory against the Iowa Wolves.

Hoard led all Blue performers off the bench in this one, as the forward nearly finished with a perfect shooting outing across 25 minute of action en route to a new season high. In now eight appearances in the G League, Hoard is posting 10.0 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists per contest.