The Thunder's G League affiliate, the Oklahoma City Blue, announced Thursday that Hoard will be a member of its roster for the four-week 2020-21 G League season in Orlando, which begins Feb. 10, Joe Mussatto of The Oklahoman reports.

After going undrafted out of Wake Forest last season, Hoard joined the Trail Blazers as a two-way player in 2019-20, making 13 appearances at the NBA level and averaging 2.9 points and 2.5 rebounds in 7.9 minutes. The 21-year-old signed a training-camp deal with the Thunder during the offseason after Portland elected not to retain him, but he was unable to win a spot on Oklahoma City's season-opening roster. The organization still retained his G League rights after cutting him, so he'll now join the Blue at the Walt Disney World Complex, hoping to play well enough in Orlando to earn another NBA opportunity before the 2020-21 campaign concludes.