Hoard provided 12 points (5-10 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five rebounds, three assists and one steal during Wednesday's loss to Raptors 905.

Hoard surprisingly led the Blue offensively during the loss, as all 11 players scored at least five points but under 12 in a balance effort. Hoard is currently averaging 10.3 points and 4.8 rebounds across the Blue's first 13 games this year.