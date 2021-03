Hoard tallied 17 points (4-7 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 5-6 FT), six rebounds, three assists and one steal during Monday's loss to Long Island.

Hoard led all Blue bench players offensively in this one, as the forward logged at least 17 points for a second time. In 12 games played, Hoard is currently averaging 10.2 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.9 assists per matchup.