Jaylen Johnson: Appears in every game since debut
Since signing with the Wolves November 19th, Johnson has appeared in every game, averaging 4.0 points and 3.8 boards over that span.
Johnson's mediocre production most likely stems from his 12.8 averaged minutes per contest. With just a 3.4 minute difference in his time averaged in his two seasons with the Iowa squad, Johnson has seen his production nearly halved across the stat sheet.
