Johnson generated seven points (3-9 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), eight rebounds, two assists and two blocks in 23 minutes during Saturday's 118-95 loss to the Skyforce.

Johnson has been held under 10 points in six of the last seven games, and he converted just 33.3 percent of his field-goal attempts Saturday. However, he was productive on the boards and came close to posting a double-double during the defeat.