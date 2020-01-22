Play

Johnson finished with just three points (1-2 FG, 1-2 3PT) over 14 minutes Monday versus Greensboro.

Johnson saw a minutes decrease and appears to have been a little less trigger-happy after connecting on just three of his 10 shots from the field Saturday versus Lakeland. He has tallied just nine total points over the last two tilts after notching eight or more in each of the previous four.

