Play

Johnson tallied 16 points (7-12 FG, 2-5 3Pt), six rebounds, one assist and one steal during Tuesday's win over Raptors 905.

The rookie out of Louisville continues to score in double-digits despite teammate Antonio Blakeney getting the bulk of the offense. Johnson has been a consistent scorer and rebounder for Windy City throughout the season, as his averages of 13.1 points and 8.1 rebounds per game replicate.

Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories