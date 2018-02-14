Jaylen Johnson: In double figures
Johnson tallied 16 points (7-12 FG, 2-5 3Pt), six rebounds, one assist and one steal during Tuesday's win over Raptors 905.
The rookie out of Louisville continues to score in double-digits despite teammate Antonio Blakeney getting the bulk of the offense. Johnson has been a consistent scorer and rebounder for Windy City throughout the season, as his averages of 13.1 points and 8.1 rebounds per game replicate.
