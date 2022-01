Johnson totaled 12 points (4-5 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four rebounds, two assists and one steal in Saturday's 118-113 win over Capital City.

Johnson only played 13 minutes due to foul trouble but was efficient, shooting 100 percent from three and 80.0 percent overall. The forward should remain a key piece of the bench throughout the second half.