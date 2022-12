Johnson posted eight points (4-7 FG, 0-1 3Pt), four rebounds and two steals in 15 minutes during Sunday's 103-102 loss to the Mad Ants.

Johnson has shot 63.6 percent from the floor over the last two matchups but has been held to single-digit scoring totals in each of those appearances. He's topped 10 points just three times over his first nine appearances this year.