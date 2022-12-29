Johnson tallied five points (2-3 FG, 1-2 3Pt) and two steals in 23 minutes during Tuesday's 115-108 loss to Capital City.
Johnson was held to single-digit scoring totals in four of his final six appearances during the G League Showcase. Although he was efficient from the floor off the bench Tuesday, his limited shot volume prevented him from generating much production on the offensive side of the ball.
