Johnson recorded seven points (3-7 FG, 1-3 3Pt), four rebounds, a steal and a block in 20 minutes during Monday's 125-109 loss to Windy City.

Johnson's playing time off the bench has been limited early in the year, but he had a slight uptick in production Monday after logging just four points during Friday's opener. It seems unlikely that he'll have a significant role for the Cruise this year.