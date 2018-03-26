The Bulls waived Johnson off their roster one day after signing him to a contract.

Chicago briefly promoted Johnson from the G League's Windy City Bulls before replacing him on the roster with Windy City teammate C.J. Fair. The Bulls still retain Johnson's G League rights, so he'll presumably head back to Windy City, with whom he has averaged 11.6 points, 7.5 rebounds and 2.9 assists in 28.9 minutes per game across 50 appearances on the campaign.