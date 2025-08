The Wizards waived Martin on Monday, Michael Scotto of USA Today reports.

Other than a brief late-season stay with the Wizards, Martin spent most of his time in 2024-25 with three teams in the G League and will now hope to find another home ahead of the 2025-26 campaign. Through his 20 G League outings, Martin averaged 14.0 points, 3.6 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.1 steals in 28.0 minutes per game.