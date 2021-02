Morris generated 24 points (10-13 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five rebounds and four steals over 26 minutes in Tuesday's 113-106 loss to the Stars.

Morris was acquired by the Austin Spurs on Feb. 14 after appearing in the first two games of the G League season with Iowa. Although he's come off the bench in each game with his new club, Morris has been a key contributor for Austin and is now averaging 13.5 points and 2.7 rebounds over 22.4 minutes per contest.