Jaylen Morris: Erupts for 27
Morris added 27 points (12-18 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 0-2 FT), five rebounds, four assists, two steals and two blocks during Friday's 117-107 road win over Windy City.
The former Molloy College star reached the 20-point mark for the third time in his last six games Friday. Currently, Morris is having a fine first season in the G-League, averaging 12.6 points and 4.8 rebounds during 38 games played for the BayHawks.
