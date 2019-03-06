Jaylen Morris: Gets start at power forward
Morris finished Tuesday's win over Austin with 20 points (7-12 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 4-5 FT), five assists, four rebounds and a steal.
Morris has essentially picked up right where he left off after joining the team following a stint with the Herd, averaging 14.0 points, 5.5 rebounds and 3.2 assists in 12 games with the BayHawks. Morris has rotated between starting small forward, power forward and coming off the bench, but he's still averaging about 35 minutes per contest regardless of where he plays which should benefit fantasy owners hoping to capitalize on a depreciated price.
