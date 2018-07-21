Jaylen Morris: Heads overseas
Morris agreed to a contract with Fiat Torino on Saturday, Sportando.com reports. The contract contains an NBA out.
Morris, after playing just 98 minutes for Atlanta during his rookie campaign, will opt to take his talents to Italy, where he's likely to see more run. The Molloy College product saw 16.3 minutes per appearance for the Hawks, averaging 4.7 points, 2.7 rebounds and 1.2 assists. During his senior year of college, Morris was awarded ECC All-First Team and posted 19.9 points per game on 55.0 percent shooting. He was also a significant contributor on defense, swiping 45 steals across 29 contests.
