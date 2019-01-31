Morris was added to the Erie BayHawks' active roster Thursday.

The BayHawks had previously selected Morris in the second round of the 2017 G League Draft, with the shooting guard later receiving a pair of 10-day contracts from the Hawks last February before being signed for the rest of the season. He was then waived by Atlanta over the summer, only to sign a two-way contract with Milwaukee. With the Bucks having released Morris earlier in the month, he'll now report back to the BayHawks, who retained his G League rights.