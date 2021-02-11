Morris notched 23 points (9-11 FG, 5-5 3Pt), two rebounds and two steals across 24 minutes off the bench in Wednesday's loss against Long Island.

Morris finished as the Wolves' third-best scorer despite coming off the bench and was on fire all game long, making his five three-point shots and missing just two field-goal attempts. The Wolves started Tyler Cook at power forward, who ended with 31 points, but Morris shouldn't have problems to see decent minutes off the bench -- especially after such an impressive debut.